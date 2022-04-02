William Hill (OTCMKTS:WIMHY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.00

William Hill PLC (OTCMKTS:WIMHY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and traded as low as $15.00. William Hill shares last traded at $15.00, with a volume of 8,600 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00.

Get William Hill alerts:

William Hill Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WIMHY)

William Hill PLC, a sports betting and gaming company, provides sports betting and gaming services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through retail, online, and US segments. The company operates licensed betting offices (LBOs) that offers sports betting services on horse racing, football, greyhounds, and other sports, as well as gaming machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for William Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for William Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.