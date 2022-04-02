Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX) Shares Pass Above 50-Day Moving Average of $2.10

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and traded as high as $2.52. Synlogic shares last traded at $2.47, with a volume of 45,133 shares.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Synlogic in a report on Friday, March 18th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Synlogic from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synlogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.41. The stock has a market cap of $172.18 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 1.43.

Synlogic ( NASDAQ:SYBX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.05. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.39) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Synlogic, Inc. will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SYBX. RA Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,333,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,050,000. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $2,057,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synlogic in the 4th quarter valued at $1,059,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synlogic by 188.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 293,859 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,033 shares in the last quarter. 63.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Synlogic Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc engages in the discovery and development of Synthetic Biotic medicines. It focuses on Phenylketonuria, Enteric Hyperoxaluria, Immuno Oncology solid tumors, inflammatory bowel disease, and vaccines and other inflammatory programs. The company was founded by Jim Collins and Tim Lu on August 28, 2017, and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

