Christie Group (LON:CTG) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $108.38

Christie Group plc (LON:CTGGet Rating) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 108.38 ($1.42) and traded as high as GBX 115 ($1.51). Christie Group shares last traded at GBX 113.50 ($1.49), with a volume of 5,420 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Christie Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 108.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 107.76. The firm has a market cap of £30.11 million and a P/E ratio of 47.29.

Christie Group Company Profile (LON:CTG)

Christie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional services for the hospitality, leisure, healthcare, medical, childcare, and retail sectors in Europe and internationally. It operates in three segments: Professional & Financial Services; Stock & Inventory Systems & Services; and Other.

