Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.23

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.23 and traded as low as C$0.21. Starcore International Mines shares last traded at C$0.21, with a volume of 4,900 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.23 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.43 million and a P/E ratio of -16.15.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

About Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.