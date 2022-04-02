WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WD-40 Company is a tribe of passionate, committed professionals, all dedicated to the same goal: to create positive lasting memories in every interaction they have. They’re a global marketing organization dedicated to creating positive lasting memories by developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories and homes around the world. They offer multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid form under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand for various consumer uses; and specialty maintenance products that comprise penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand name. The company also provides products under the WD-40 Bike product brand consisting of wet and dry chain lubricants, heavy-duty degreasers, and foaming wash products for avid and recreational cyclists, bike enthusiasts, and mechanics; multi-purpose and specialty drip oils, and spray lubricant products. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WDFC. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd.

Shares of WDFC stock opened at $185.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $205.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $223.93. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $182.11 and a 12 month high of $321.41. The company has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 39.28 and a beta of -0.13.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.09. WD-40 had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 33.03%. The company had revenue of $134.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WDFC. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 76.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,730,000 after purchasing an additional 50,404 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 28.6% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 47.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,294 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.9% in the third quarter. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC now owns 915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in WD-40 by 5.1% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

