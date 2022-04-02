VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.79.

VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.

In related news, Chairman John J. Shalam sold 17,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $225,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Beat Kahli acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $379,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 238,918 shares of company stock worth $2,648,417. 37.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.

About VOXX International (Get Rating)

Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.

