VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.
Shares of VOXX International stock opened at $9.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $236.37 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.56. VOXX International has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $20.79.
VOXX International (NASDAQ:VOXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The auto parts company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $191.87 million for the quarter. VOXX International had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 3.75%.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VOXX. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 122.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 128.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,362 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,582 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VOXX International by 138.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,331 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of VOXX International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 60.15% of the company’s stock.
Voxx International Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Electronics, Consumer Electronics, and Biometrics. The Automotive Electronics segment offers products including entertainment devices, automotive security, remote start systems, mobile multimedia devices, and car-link smartphone telematics applications.
