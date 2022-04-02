Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of VRTS opened at $239.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $242.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $283.49. Virtus Investment Partners has a one year low of $203.76 and a one year high of $338.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 1.57.

Virtus Investment Partners ( NASDAQ:VRTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The closed-end fund reported $10.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $232.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 36.02% and a net margin of 21.25%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners will post 37.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director W Howard Morris purchased 435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $231.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRTS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,399 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.7% in the third quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 5,687 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 0.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,422 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

