Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Voyager Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, March 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.57.

Get Voyager Therapeutics alerts:

VYGR stock opened at $8.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $317.50 million, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $3.86. Voyager Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $2.46 and a 12-month high of $9.74.

Voyager Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VYGR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.77. Voyager Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 66.35% and a negative net margin of 190.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Voyager Therapeutics will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert W. Hesslein sold 4,955 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $41,076.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Robin Swartz sold 4,413 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $36,583.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,948 shares of company stock worth $98,067. 25.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 160.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. 63.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Voyager Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage gene therapy company, which engages in the development of treatments for severe neurological diseases. Its pipeline of gene therapy programs includes VY-AADC, VY-SOD101, VY-HTT01, VY-FXN01, Tau Program, and VY-NAV01. The company was founded by Guang Ping Gao, Mark A.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Voyager Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voyager Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.