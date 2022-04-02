JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust (LON:JMC) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $351.50

Shares of JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust plc (LON:JMC – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 351.50 ($4.60) and traded as high as GBX 357 ($4.68). JP Morgan Chinese Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 351.50 ($4.60), with a volume of 249,733 shares traded.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 351.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 390.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.24, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of £255.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.30.
