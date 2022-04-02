Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM) Short Interest Update

Sonim Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONM – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 909,500 shares, an increase of 31.4% from the February 28th total of 692,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SONM. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 200.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 62,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 41,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sonim Technologies by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 18,072 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Sonim Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sonim Technologies stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.50 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.66. Sonim Technologies has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $8.98.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SONM shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sonim Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonim Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th.

Sonim Technologies, Inc provides ruggedized mobile phones and accessories for task workers. It offers ruggedized mobile phones, such as Sonim XP8, Sonim XP5s, and Sonim XP3 based on the Android platform that are capable of attaching to public and private wireless networks; industrial-grade accessories, including remote speaker microphones, multi-bay charging accessories, and in-vehicle hands-free voice communications solutions; cloud-based software and application services; and Rapid Deployment Kit, a portable communications system.

