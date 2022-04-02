Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $28.86

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Rating) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $28.86 and traded as low as $26.15. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $26.44, with a volume of 14,531 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SKHHY shares. CLSA lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200 day moving average is $28.86.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.2679 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a yield of 2.57%.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services in Australia. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology; diagnostic imaging/radiology, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry; and primary care medical services comprising general practice services, occupational health services, remote health services, community and home nursing services, primary care research programs, health assessment technologies, clinical trials, and chronic disease management programs to clinicians, hospitals, community health services, and their patients.

