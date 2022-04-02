Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Standard Chartered (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Standard Chartered PLC operates as a banking group principally in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The bank provides consumer and wholesale banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), corporate, and institutional customers. Services offered by Standard Chartered include: loans and savings accounts, demand drafts, foreign exchange services, credit cards, insurance and investment advisory services. It also provides private and priority banking; international banking; cash management; trade finance and working capital as well as Internet banking services. Standard Chartered PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SCBFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.99) to GBX 620 ($8.12) in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 480 ($6.29) to GBX 515 ($6.75) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.60) to GBX 690 ($9.04) in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 590 ($7.73) to GBX 700 ($9.17) in a report on Monday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.70.

SCBFF stock opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.49. Standard Chartered has a fifty-two week low of $5.41 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

