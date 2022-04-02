Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to “Neutral”

Pola Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF – Get Rating) was downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pola Orbis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of PORBF stock opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.36 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.74. Pola Orbis has a fifty-two week low of $15.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.17.

Pola Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, DECENCIA, Amplitude, ITRIM, and FIVEISM Ã THREE brand names.

