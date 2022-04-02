Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $118.00 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) will report $118.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $113.93 million and the highest estimate coming in at $120.60 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group reported sales of $87.28 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full-year sales of $481.14 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.33 million to $493.30 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $514.39 million, with estimates ranging from $500.11 million to $528.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.14 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 31.31% and a net margin of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUTH shares. TheStreet raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stephens upped their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.20.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, EVP Susan Mirdamadi sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 221.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the third quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $22.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $747.72 million, a PE ratio of 18.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a fifty-two week low of $16.45 and a fifty-two week high of $28.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.34%.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clients.

