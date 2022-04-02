Seaport Res Ptn Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Raymond James (NYSE:RJF)

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $1.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Raymond James’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RJF. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Raymond James in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Raymond James from $130.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

RJF stock opened at $108.94 on Friday. Raymond James has a 52 week low of $81.96 and a 52 week high of $117.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.09.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. Raymond James had a net margin of 14.68% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.77%.

In other Raymond James news, EVP Bella Loykhter Allaire sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.78, for a total transaction of $1,721,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey A. Dowdle sold 18,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.73, for a total transaction of $2,138,713.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.25% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,356 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,539,000 after purchasing an additional 11,378 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Raymond James by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 82,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,651,000 after purchasing an additional 27,344 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Raymond James by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 21,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,946,000 after purchasing an additional 6,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Raymond James by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

