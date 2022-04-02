FY2022 EPS Estimates for I-Mab Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for I-Mab in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.45) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.50). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for I-Mab’s FY2023 earnings at ($2.79) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.51) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.20) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMAB. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on I-Mab from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered I-Mab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, I-Mab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.43.

I-Mab stock opened at $17.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.11. I-Mab has a 52 week low of $12.00 and a 52 week high of $85.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMAB. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 303.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in I-Mab in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in I-Mab by 32.4% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in I-Mab by 6,607.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

