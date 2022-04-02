First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Brokerages forecast that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) will announce $47.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $47.20 million and the highest is $48.00 million. First Financial posted sales of $44.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that First Financial will report full year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on THFF shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on First Financial in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Shares of THFF stock opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $47.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.80 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.28.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THFF. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $153,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in First Financial by 121.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

