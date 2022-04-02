FY2022 Earnings Forecast for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2023 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.93 million. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 13.94%.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com downgraded HomeTrust Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

HTBI opened at $29.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $487.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.00. HomeTrust Bancshares has a 1-year low of $20.83 and a 1-year high of $32.60. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. HomeTrust Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

In other HomeTrust Bancshares news, Director F. K. Mcfarland III sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $190,991.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,566,000 after acquiring an additional 53,318 shares during the last quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 7.4% in the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 910,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,468,000 after acquiring an additional 63,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 717,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,241,000 after acquiring an additional 40,300 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 270,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,571,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 245,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,590,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HomeTrust Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.