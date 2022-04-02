CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $2.42 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.42 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.41. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.35). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 28.82%. The company had revenue of $174.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. CubeSmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CUBE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.88.

Shares of NYSE CUBE opened at $53.27 on Thursday. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.49 and a 1-year high of $57.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 48.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.44.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart Company Profile (Get Rating)

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.