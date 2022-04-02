Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $4.13 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Cathay General Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $4.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.89. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2023 earnings at $4.66 EPS.

CATY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Cathay General Bancorp stock opened at $44.52 on Thursday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $48.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.26.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 41.37% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The business had revenue of $175.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CATY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,900 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,126,000. Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 68.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.79%.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

