TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TriNet Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $92.98.

Shares of NYSE:TNET opened at $99.26 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $6.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.27. TriNet Group has a 52 week low of $69.43 and a 52 week high of $109.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.23.

TriNet Group ( NYSE:TNET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.59. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 43.60%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts expect that TriNet Group will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.79, for a total transaction of $163,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin Babinec sold 19,600 shares of TriNet Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total transaction of $1,715,392.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,232 shares of company stock valued at $4,591,086. Corporate insiders own 39.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNET. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TriNet Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 30,033 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of TriNet Group by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its position in TriNet Group by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in TriNet Group by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 88.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources solutions including industry solutions to small and mid sized businesses. Its services include payroll processing tax administration, employee benefits and a human resource technology platform with online and mobile tools and also employee onboarding and termination, compensation reporting, expense management, and benefits enrollment and administration.

