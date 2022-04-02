Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Bulk Shipping is the largest U.S. based owner of Handymax dry bulk vessels. Handymax dry bulk vessels range in size from 35,000 to 60,000 deadweight tons, or dwt, and transport a broad range of major and minor bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grain, cement and fertilizer, along worldwide shipping routes. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EGLE. B. Riley lifted their price target on Eagle Bulk Shipping from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet upgraded Eagle Bulk Shipping from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Eagle Bulk Shipping from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $69.20 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $943.40 million, a PE ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.25. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1 year low of $33.50 and a 1 year high of $70.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The shipping company reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.58 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $161.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.49 million. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a return on equity of 34.61% and a net margin of 31.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 16.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.85%. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.91%.

In related news, CEO Gary Vogel sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $956,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randee E. Day sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.49, for a total value of $60,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.7% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 354,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,108,000 after purchasing an additional 259,309 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 69.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 561,260 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,537,000 after purchasing an additional 229,493 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 888.7% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 129,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,130,000 after purchasing an additional 116,435 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 275,201 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,522,000 after purchasing an additional 99,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC raised its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 273.0% in the 3rd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 111,898 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,642,000 after acquiring an additional 81,898 shares during the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

