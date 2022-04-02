Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Co-Diagnostics Inc. is a molecular diagnostics company. It develops, manufactures and markets a new, state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company’s technology is utilized for tests which are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also uses proprietary technology to design specific tests to locate genetic markers for use in industries other than infectious disease and license the use of those tests to specific customers. Co-Diagnostics Inc. is based in UT, United States. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CODX. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Co-Diagnostics in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.28 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99. Co-Diagnostics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $209.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of -2.60.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 37.45% and a return on equity of 36.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Co-Diagnostics will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 17,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 302.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 128,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 96,511 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 267.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 70,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $292,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Co-Diagnostics by 288.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 489,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after buying an additional 363,827 shares during the period. 27.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

Co-Diagnostics, Inc engages in the development and innovation of molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications. Its diagnostics systems enable very rapid, low-cost, molecular testing for organisms and genetic diseases by automating historically complex procedures in both the development and administration of tests.

