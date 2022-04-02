Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $11.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Erasca Inc. is a clinical-stage precision oncology company singularly focused on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Erasca Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Separately, Guggenheim lowered their price target on Erasca from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Erasca currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERAS opened at $8.45 on Tuesday. Erasca has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.81.

Erasca (NASDAQ:ERAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.10. Sell-side analysts forecast that Erasca will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Erasca in the 3rd quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.76% of the company’s stock.

Erasca Company Profile

Erasca, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for patients with RAS/MAPK pathway-driven cancers. Its lead candidates include ERAS-007, an oral inhibitor of ERK1/2 for the treatment of NSCLC, colorectal cancer, and acute myeloid leukemia; and ERAS-601, an oral SHP2 inhibitor for patients with advanced or metastatic solid tumors.

