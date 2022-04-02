DA Davidson Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Simmons First National in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $2.34 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.24. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simmons First National’s FY2023 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.04. Simmons First National had a net margin of 31.31% and a return on equity of 9.09%. The business had revenue of $199.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SFNC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Simmons First National in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Simmons First National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFNC opened at $25.89 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Simmons First National has a 52 week low of $25.84 and a 52 week high of $32.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,955,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,530,000 after buying an additional 1,036,018 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,387,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,817,000 after buying an additional 64,397 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,507,262 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,796,000 after buying an additional 607,530 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,830,239 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,719,000 after buying an additional 615,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Simmons First National by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,982,719 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,648,000 after buying an additional 85,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Simmons First National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

About Simmons First National (Get Rating)

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.