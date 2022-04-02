Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 309,009 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% during the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 382,770 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Western Copper and Gold during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 43,300 shares in the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

