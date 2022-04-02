Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $2.37. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $2.36, with a volume of 309,009 shares changing hands.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.25 target price (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a report on Friday, March 25th.
The firm has a market capitalization of $357.37 million, a P/E ratio of -78.67 and a beta of 2.47.
Western Copper and Gold Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN)
Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.
