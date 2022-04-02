Brokerages Anticipate Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $742.26 Million

Brokerages forecast that Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER – Get Rating) will post sales of $742.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Teradyne’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $731.00 million to $765.00 million. Teradyne posted sales of $781.61 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Teradyne will report full year sales of $3.45 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.32 billion to $3.61 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $4.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Teradyne.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:TER opened at $116.37 on Friday. Teradyne has a 1-year low of $102.51 and a 1-year high of $168.91.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

