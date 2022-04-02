Wienerberger (OTCMKTS:WBRBY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.00

Wienerberger AG (OTCMKTS:WBRBY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $5.92. Wienerberger shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 11,355 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WBRBY. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Wienerberger from €38.00 ($41.76) to €37.00 ($40.66) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Wienerberger from €32.40 ($35.60) to €34.50 ($37.91) in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Wienerberger AG produces and sells bricks, roof tiles, concrete pavers, and pipe systems in Europe. It operates through Wienerberger Building Solutions, Wienerberger Piping Solutions, and North America segments. The company offers clay blocks for exterior walls, load and non-load-bearing interior walls, and partition walls, as well as for infill and separating walls under the Porotherm and POROTON brand names; facing bricks for faÃ§ades under the Terca brand, and ceramic faÃ§ade tiles under the Argeton brand for hospitals, schools, factories, and offices; clay roof tiles under the Koramic, Sandtoft, and Tondach brands; vitrified clay pipes and fittings, shafts, and accessories for sewage systems; and concrete and clay pavements for various applications that include pedestrian zones, public spaces in train stations or airports, and private terraces or gardens under the Semmelrock brand name, as well as paving bricks and terrace tiles under the Penter brand.

