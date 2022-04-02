Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $537.68

Independent Investment Trust (LON:IIT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 537.68 ($7.04) and traded as low as GBX 464.02 ($6.08). Independent Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 471 ($6.17), with a volume of 20,046 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market cap of £245.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 487.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 537.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 1.1%. This is an increase from Independent Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $3.00. Independent Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.05%.

The Independent Investment Trust PLC is a publically owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity mutual fund for its clients. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The Independent Investment Trust PLC was founded in 2000 and is based in Edinburgh, United Kingdom.

