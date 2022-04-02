Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp.’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:TCYMF)

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:TCYMF – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Ling forecasts that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Tingyi (Cayman Islands)’s FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

OTCMKTS:TCYMF opened at $1.69 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its 200-day moving average is $2.01. Tingyi has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $2.33.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

