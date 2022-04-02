Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO) Short Interest Update

Q BioMed Inc. (OTCMKTS:QBIO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 28th total of 19,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 141,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Q BioMed stock opened at $0.29 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.46. Q BioMed has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.10.
About Q BioMed (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Q BioMed (QBIO)
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
Receive News & Ratings for Q BioMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Q BioMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.