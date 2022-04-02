FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Molecular Templates, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:MTEM)

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Molecular Templates in a report released on Monday, March 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($1.89) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.77). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ FY2023 earnings at ($2.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.73) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on MTEM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of MTEM stock opened at $3.41 on Thursday. Molecular Templates has a 12 month low of $2.22 and a 12 month high of $10.90. The stock has a market cap of $192.00 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.22. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 214.51% and a negative return on equity of 89.62%.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $808,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 51,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in Molecular Templates by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,806 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 4,721 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 5,671.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 329,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 323,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,081 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

