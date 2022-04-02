GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY) Price Target Raised to 538.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GNNDY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 522.00 to 538.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on GNNDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of GN Store Nord A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of GN Store Nord A/S in a report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GN Store Nord A/S presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $405.50.

GN Store Nord A/S stock opened at $149.02 on Tuesday. GN Store Nord A/S has a twelve month low of $129.75 and a twelve month high of $286.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $155.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a $0.4678 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. GN Store Nord A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.97%.

GN Store Nord A/S Company Profile

GN Store Nord A/S engages in the telecommunications and hearing instruments business. It operates through GN Hearing, GN Audio, and Other GN segments. The company was founded by Carl Frederik Tietgen on June 1, 1869 and is headquartered in Ballerup, Denmark.

