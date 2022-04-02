Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $103.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “HEARTLAND BANCORP is a registered Ohio bank holding company and the parent of Heartland Bank. Heartland Bank is a state-chartered bank, a member of the Federal Reserve, a member of the FDIC and an Equal Housing Lender. Heartland BancCorp is currently quoted on the over-the-counter (OTC) Bulletin Board Service under the symbol HLAN. “

Separately, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

OTCMKTS:HLAN opened at $91.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.73. Heartland BancCorp has a 1 year low of $87.00 and a 1 year high of $96.52.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 23rd. The bank reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. This is a boost from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. Heartland BancCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.10%.

Heartland BancCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the ownership, and management of its wholly-owned subsidiary. It offers full service commercial, small business, and consumer banking services, alternative investment services, insurance services, and financial products and services. The company was founded by Tiney M.

