Short Interest in Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Rises By 32.3%

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,900 shares, a growth of 32.3% from the February 28th total of 27,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mizuho Securities USA LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 669,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. CNH Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 73,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 6,603 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 443.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 16,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 13,126 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 47,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 28,277 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $342,000. 80.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition stock opened at $10.33 on Friday. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in North Richland Hills, Texas.

