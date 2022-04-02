$351.36 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY) This Quarter

Analysts expect Valley National Bancorp (NYSE:VLY – Get Rating) to post $351.36 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $356.00 million and the lowest is $346.71 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $323.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.94 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Valley National Bancorp in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

VLY stock opened at $13.04 on Friday. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

