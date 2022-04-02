Zacks: Analysts Anticipate FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $628.59 Million

Analysts forecast that FirstCash Holdings, Inc (NYSE:FCFS – Get Rating) will post sales of $628.59 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $645.58 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $615.99 million. FirstCash reported sales of $407.94 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 54.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $2.56 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.54 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.68 billion to $2.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow FirstCash.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on FirstCash in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:FCFS opened at $69.96 on Friday. FirstCash has a 12-month low of $58.30 and a 12-month high of $97.04.

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

