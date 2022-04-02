DA Davidson Comments on First Busey Co.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BUSE)

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at DA Davidson raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for First Busey in a report released on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.95 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.85.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on First Busey from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on First Busey in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Busey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of First Busey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.64. First Busey has a 1 year low of $21.00 and a 1 year high of $29.73.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $105.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. First Busey had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 28.60%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 41.63%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of First Busey in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of First Busey by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in First Busey by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in First Busey during the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors own 45.62% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, FirsTech, and Wealth Management.

