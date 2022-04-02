AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.25.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $25.05 on Thursday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $19.91 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $693.18 million, a P/E ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 0.15.

AnaptysBio ( NASDAQ:ANAB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($3.72). AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 14.95% and a negative net margin of 91.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AnaptysBio will post -3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 10.3% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 129,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after purchasing an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,871,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,746,000 after purchasing an additional 19,273 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 9,968.7% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 25,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AnaptysBio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 130,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

