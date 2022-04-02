Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amarin from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Amarin from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Amarin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.80.

Shares of AMRN stock opened at $3.53 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. Amarin has a 52 week low of $2.76 and a 52 week high of $6.52. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 117.71 and a beta of 2.08.

Amarin ( NASDAQ:AMRN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.05. Amarin had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 3.31%. The business had revenue of $143.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 4,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Amarin during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Amarin by 193.9% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010 shares in the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. 34.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Germany, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. Its lead product is VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

