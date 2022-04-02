Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Verastem, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Verastem in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.37) per share for the year.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verastem in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial started coverage on Verastem in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verastem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Shares of VSTM opened at $1.43 on Friday. Verastem has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $4.94. The company has a market cap of $266.45 million, a PE ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.11.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Verastem had a negative return on equity of 74.56% and a negative net margin of 3,468.09%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Verastem during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Verastem during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verastem in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its product in development includes VS-6766, a dual rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma (RAF)/mitogen-activated protein kinase (MEK) clamp that blocks MEK kinase activity and the ability of RAF to phosphorylate MEK.

