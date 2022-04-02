Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $5.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.28% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is a T cell reprogramming company dedicated to the mastery of T cells to cure patients with solid tumors. Lyell Immunopharma Inc. is based in SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Lyell Immunopharma from $31.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lyell Immunopharma from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

NASDAQ LYEL opened at $5.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.93. Lyell Immunopharma has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $19.84.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 40.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,999,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,476,000 after purchasing an additional 572,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Lyell Immunopharma in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,745,000. MIC Capital Management UK LLP bought a new position in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,217,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 723,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,599,000 after purchasing an additional 295,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Lyell Immunopharma by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,324,000 after acquiring an additional 26,841 shares in the last quarter. 32.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

