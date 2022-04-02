Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on AINV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apollo Investment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.69.

Get Apollo Investment alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AINV opened at $13.38 on Thursday. Apollo Investment has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $15.27. The firm has a market cap of $851.60 million, a P/E ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Apollo Investment ( NASDAQ:AINV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 57.61% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apollo Investment will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Investment announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $25.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AINV. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,826 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after acquiring an additional 39,135 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 53,490 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,680 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 81,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Apollo Investment by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 115,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,501,000 after buying an additional 10,680 shares during the period. 35.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Investment (Get Rating)

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.