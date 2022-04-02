Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AGEN. TheStreet upgraded Agenus from a “d-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Agenus presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.75.

Shares of AGEN opened at $2.57 on Thursday. Agenus has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $6.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $660.89 million, a PE ratio of -14.28 and a beta of 1.19.

Agenus ( NASDAQ:AGEN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agenus will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 25.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 13,985 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,810 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 12.7% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,849 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares during the period. Leisure Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 15,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 26.6% during the third quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 21,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its stake in shares of Agenus by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,016 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. 47.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

