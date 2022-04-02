Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) to Hold

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Rating) was downgraded by Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on AKBA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright cut shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Mizuho lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Akebia Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, Akebia Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.31.

Get Akebia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AKBA opened at $0.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. Akebia Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.65 and a one year high of $4.33. The firm has a market cap of $116.84 million, a PE ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.49.

Akebia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKBA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.07). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 132.43% and a negative return on equity of 187.89%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.60) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Akebia Therapeutics news, CEO John P. Butler sold 25,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.15, for a total value of $53,863.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 43,757 shares of company stock worth $94,094 over the last quarter. 2.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AKBA. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Akebia Therapeutics by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,968,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,222 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,348,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 317.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,147,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,632,905 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,052,487 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,470,000 after acquiring an additional 877,806 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,593,841 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,862,000 after acquiring an additional 498,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

About Akebia Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The firm is also involved in the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of renal and metabolic disorders. Its products include Auryxia and Vadadustat.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Akebia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akebia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.