ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ADTN. Loop Capital began coverage on ADTRAN in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered ADTRAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.57.

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $18.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $903.77 million, a P/E ratio of -102.22 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average is $20.00. ADTRAN has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $24.76.

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.12. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 1.53%. The business had revenue of $154.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Marc Kimpe sold 5,000 shares of ADTRAN stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADTN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,603 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms, software, and services in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support. The company offers fiber access and fiber to the node platforms; transceivers, cables, and other miscellaneous materials; passive optical network optical line terminals; fiber to the distribution point Gfast distribution point units; cabinet and outside plant enclosures and services; packet optical transports; fixed wireless access platforms; and network management and subscriber services, and control and orchestration software.

