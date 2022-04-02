Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $520.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Primo Water Co. (NASDAQ:PRMW – Get Rating) will report sales of $520.95 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Primo Water’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $526.06 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $518.44 million. Primo Water reported sales of $478.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Primo Water will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.26 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Primo Water.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PRMW opened at $14.47 on Friday. Primo Water has a 12 month low of $13.34 and a 12 month high of $20.12.

Primo Water Corporation provides water direct to consumers and water filtration services in North America and Europe. It offers bottled water, purified bottled water, premium spring, sparkling and flavored water, mineral water, filtration equipment, and coffee; as well as water dispensers, and self-service refill drinking water.

