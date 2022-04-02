Reviewing IAA (NYSE:IAA) & EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL)

IAA (NYSE:IAA – Get Rating) and EzFill (NASDAQ:EZFL – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares IAA and EzFill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IAA 16.02% 129.04% 11.47% EzFill N/A N/A N/A

99.1% of IAA shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 57.4% of EzFill shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of IAA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IAA and EzFill’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IAA $1.84 billion 2.82 $294.40 million $2.18 17.71 EzFill $7.23 million 3.78 -$9.38 million N/A N/A

IAA has higher revenue and earnings than EzFill.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for IAA and EzFill, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IAA 0 2 1 0 2.33 EzFill 0 0 1 0 3.00

IAA currently has a consensus target price of $52.50, indicating a potential upside of 36.01%. EzFill has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 188.46%. Given EzFill’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe EzFill is more favorable than IAA.

Summary

IAA beats EzFill on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IAA (Get Rating)

IAA, Inc. engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focus on a diverse set of global customers, providing buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Westchester, IL.

About EzFill (Get Rating)

EzFill Holdings Inc. is involved in on-demand mobile fuel industry. EzFill Holdings Inc. is based in MIAMI, FL.

