Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.

In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $13,026,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 94,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,755 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Editas Medicine by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 94,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the 4th quarter worth about $1,188,000. 67.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.

Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.

