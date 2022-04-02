Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.
A number of brokerages have commented on EDIT. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Chardan Capital cut their price target on shares of Editas Medicine from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th.
In related news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $44,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,216 shares of company stock worth $70,421. 0.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Editas Medicine stock opened at $20.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 1.96. Editas Medicine has a one year low of $13.25 and a one year high of $73.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.24.
Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 753.61% and a negative return on equity of 32.19%. Editas Medicine’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.00) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine will post -3.24 EPS for the current year.
Editas Medicine Company Profile (Get Rating)
Editas Medicine, Inc, a clinical stage genome editing company, focuses on developing transformative genomic medicines to treat a range of serious diseases. It develops a proprietary gene editing platform based on CRISPR technology. The company develops EDIT-101, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for Leber Congenital Amaurosis 10 that leads to inherited childhood blindness.
