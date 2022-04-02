Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.72.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas raised Rémy Cointreau from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Rémy Cointreau from €185.00 ($203.30) to €180.00 ($197.80) and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC raised Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rémy Cointreau from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

REMYY opened at $20.46 on Friday. Rémy Cointreau has a 12-month low of $17.96 and a 12-month high of $24.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.97 and a 200-day moving average of $21.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Rémy Cointreau SA engages in the manufacture and sale of cognac, liqueurs, and spirits. Its products include rum, brandy, scotches, and whiskies. It distributes its products under the following brands: Rémy Martin, Mount Gay, Saint Rémy, Metaxa, Cointreau, Passoa, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, and Octopus.

